Woman beats former boss with a flashlight and leaves him on side of road, NC cops say

A North Carolina woman fired from a cab company is accused of beating her former boss with a flashlight, according to officials in New Hanover County.
Shawn Deloris Holt, 45, of New Hanover County was arrested Thursday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to the Star News and online records.
The victim, James Simpson, 60, was in a hospital Thursday with “life-threatening injuries,” according to WECT. Simpson owns MMM Coastal Taxi and Tidal Taxi Company, which is known for giving cancer patients free rides, the station reports.
The sheriff’s office says the victim on Feb. 4 went to a house to “try and retrieve his taxi cab from Holt, an ex-employee he had fired,” according to WWAY. Simpson was later discovered “lying in front of” the house, WECT reports.
Holt in a phone call with deputies “claimed the attack was in self-defense,” the Star News wrote.
Her bond was set at $75,000, according to the newspaper.
