‘In God We Trust’ decals will be put on NC county’s cars. Donors could pay for them

By Simone Jasper

February 19, 2019 04:16 PM

The motto “In God We Trust” will soon be displayed on every county vehicle in one North Carolina community.

Alamance County on Monday voted to add the phrase to its existing county fleet, according to a meeting video. A private group could pay for the decals, Commissioner Steve Carter said.

The board unanimously approved putting the motto on county vehicles after one person spoke about the proposal. Anthony Crider said he didn’t want “In God We Trust” going on bumper stickers.

“It would be easy to do what politicians have done in the past: vote again in favor of the name of God being slapped onto yet another piece of government property and then feel good because He is on our side,” he said. “I’m here to ask you and to tell you please do not.”

Carter sponsored the resolution, which says, “in both war and peace, these words have been a profound source of strength and guidance to many generations of Americans.”

With the approval, “In God We Trust” will be “permanently and prominently displayed” on county vehicles. Amended language allows the county to put the phrase anywhere on the vehicles, not just bumpers.

“County Manager, Bryan Hagood, said the proposal is for non-sheriff’s vehicles,” which have “In God We Trust” bumper stickers, WFMY reported.

The design for other county cars could include a U.S. flag, Carter said during the meeting.

The resolution mentions that “In God We Trust” is the U.S. motto and on the country’s money. The phrase also appears in Alamance County commissioners’ meeting space, the video shows.

The cars could have decals in “a few weeks,” WFMY reports.

