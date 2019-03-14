North Carolina

NC State grad heads into space Thursday, will be in the first all-female spacewalk

By Simone Jasper

March 14, 2019

A North Carolina State University graduate is taking off Thursday for the International Space Station, where she is expected to make history.

Christina Koch is an astronaut and crew member on Expedition 59, according to NASA. She’s expected to be in the “first-ever spacewalk with all-female spacewalkers” later this month, NASA said.

Koch’s alma mater is celebrating her first flight into space with a 3:14 p.m. launch viewing in Engineering Building II, according to an NC State website post.

“She’ll take a few trinkets for the two state institutions where she received the bulk of her education before she entered the space program, the North Carolina School of Science and Math and NC State,” the university said.

Among those items is a “custom designed printed circuit ... featuring (an) astronaut version of the ‘Circuit Wolf’ icon, N.C. State said.

Koch, who was raised in Jacksonville, said she “couldn’t feel more ready” for the launch, according to NC State.

The International Space Station is a laboratory that orbits the Earth, according to NASA.

Simone Jasper

Simone Jasper is a reporter covering breaking stories for The News & Observer and real-time news in the Carolinas.

