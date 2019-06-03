Spoiler alert: Outcome of tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ show has a North Carolina connection

‘Jeopardy’ champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings’ record Holzhauer on Tuesday 28 May 2019 won his 29th straight game with an additional $59,381 in winnings. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas set the one-day total record of $131,127 on April 17. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Holzhauer on Tuesday 28 May 2019 won his 29th straight game with an additional $59,381 in winnings. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas set the one-day total record of $131,127 on April 17.

“Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer has been a force to be reckoned with on the show.

But spoilers say that his 32-game win streak will come to an end on Monday’s show, media outlets report.

Emma Boettcher, a 27-year-old librarian from Chicago and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will beat Holzhauer in tonight’s episode, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Boettcher beat him by $22,002, according to The New York Times.

The UNC School of Information and Library Science tweeted about her win.

“Wowza! Congratulations to @uncsils alumna Emma Boettcher (MSIS ‘16), who just beat James Holzhauer on “Jeopardy!” Watch her win on tonight’s show,” the school tweeted.

Boettcher also worked as a library account manager at UNC, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Holzhauer won a total of $2,464,216 and came close to surpassing the $2,520,700 won by Ken Jennings during his 74-game win streak in 2004, according to the New York Post.