Mom and 11-year-old killed in house fire. NC police detained her boyfriend

A mother and her 11-year-old were killed in a house fire, and her boyfriend is in custody, media outlets report.

The fire started at a home in Taylorsville, North Carolina, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to WCNC.





Areli Aguirre Avilez, the boyfriend whom police suspect started the fire, was detained Sunday afternoon on Macdeonia Church Road, according to WBTV.

Taylorsville is a small town in Alexander County, about 30 miles from Hickory.

Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office have ruled the fire was arson and are investigating, WCNC reported.

A 13-year-old is also missing from the house, and officials believed the teen could have been with the boyfriend, but no other information has been given about the teen’s location, according to WBTV.





The man had made threats in the past to burn the house down, and the woman had a domestic violence order against him at one point, according to WSOC.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman told WSOC that the department is still working on identifying the two people killed.