Man accused of killing Missouri police officer is an ex-convict from NC, records show

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man accused of shooting and killing a Missouri police officer on Sunday was previously convicted of drug charges in North Carolina, records show.

Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, 26, faces several charges in Missouri, including first-degree murder, the North County Police Cooperative said.

Police say Meeks fatally shot Officer Michael Langsdorf, 40, who responded to a call of someone trying to use a bad check at St. Louis-area grocer, KTVI reports.

Langsdorf fought with Meeks before he was shot in the neck, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meeks fled the store with a gun but was later caught, KMOX reports

Assistant Police Chief Ron Martin said Meeks confessed, KSDK reports. He believes the murder suspect came to St. Louis earlier this year, according to the station.

Meeks has been convicted in Wake County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He was released from a North Carolina prison in 2017 after serving more than two years for felony drug charges, state records show.

Meeks in the past decade was convicted of charges that include possessing and selling controlled substances, including those that have a “high potential for abuse,” according to records.

For the Missouri charges, bond isn’t allowed, according to the North County Police Cooperative.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.