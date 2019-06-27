Rabid fox attacks dog in North Carolina. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe

What to do if you think you were bitten by a rabid animal Editor's note: The following video contains graphic content. Peter Costa, with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, explains how to properly clean and treat a wound from a possible rabid animal bite. The video is an excerpt from a video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Editor's note: The following video contains graphic content. Peter Costa, with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, explains how to properly clean and treat a wound from a possible rabid animal bite. The video is an excerpt from a video.

A fox that attacked a dog in eastern North Carolina tested positive for rabies this week, according to health officials.

The attack happened near Pink Hill in Lenoir County, about 85 miles southeast of Raleigh, according to WNCT.

The dog has been quarantined, and the fox was captured within 24 hours, according to WITN.

A state lab confirmed to the Lenoir County Health Department that the fox had rabies, according to Nuese News.





Health officials said this is the second rabid fox in Lenoir County this year. Foxes are out and about more right now because it’s the time of year when young foxes are exploring outside their dens.

They’re also among the animals most likely to get rabies, along with raccoons, skunks and bats, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rabies is spread through saliva and although animals have a higher chance of contracting it, anyone who is bitten by or handles an infected animal can get it, the CDC says.

Everyone should make sure their pets have an up-to-date rabies vaccine, the CDC says. Pets should be be kept inside or supervised when outside, and they should be fed indoors so the food doesn’t attract stray animals.

It’s also helpful to spay and neuter pets, as it keeps away other animals that may not be vaccinated, according to the CDC.

If bitten by an animal, wash the wound and contact animal control so it can be tested for rabies.