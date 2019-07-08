North Carolina
Watch rhinos celebrate their first birthdays with treat-topped ‘cake’ at the NC Zoo
Rhinos celebrate their birthday at the NC Zoo
Rhinos at the North Carolina Zoo celebrated their first birthdays — with “cake,” of course.
The zoo over the weekend gave its rhinos cardboard cakes that were topped with treats, according to posts on its Facebook page.
Video shows the animals ramming their horns into the boxes and savoring the goodies.
“It was a smash,” the zoo posted on Facebook.
The event was a birthday party for Bonnie and Nandi, two rhinos born in July 2018, according to a Facebook post.
The baby girls are half-sisters and part of a group of southern white rhinoceros at the zoo, according to the facility’s website.
Comments