2 adults dead, 2 children hurt after ‘domestic dispute’ in North Carolina, officials say

Two adults were found shot dead after a domestic call at a home in Manson, North Carolina, the Warren County Sheriff's Office says. Two children were hurt and taken to hospitals according to ABC11.

A North Carolina shooting that left two adults dead and sent two children to the hospital will be investigated as a homicide, officials say.

Authorities responded to a Manson home on Monday afternoon, about 10 minutes after someone called 911 to report a “domestic situation,” WNCN reports.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman were “dead at the scene,” reports ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

Two kids were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to WRAL.

The four people are connected, but details about their relationship haven’t been revealed, ABC11 reports.

Sheriff Johnny Williams believes the shooting was isolated and said a “suspect is not being sought after,” according to WNCN.

The case is still under investigation, and authorities are considering possible motives, ABC11 reports.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said neighbor Chakita Person, according to ABC11. “Because I have kids that I have to raise too.”

Manson is about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh, near the Virginia border.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.