Infant abducted by mother ‘with violent tendencies,’ North Carolina police say

Baby girl abducted from Bladen County daycare

ABC11 reports that authorities in Bladen County, NC are searching for 4-month-old Lonnisha Renee Askew who was abducted from a daycare by her noncustodial mother Juanita Renee Askew. By
A 22-year-old woman described by police as “dangerous” abducted her 4-month-old daughter from a Bladen County day care Monday, police said.

Juanita Askew took the infant from a day care center in Bladenboro in southeastern North Carolina at about 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.

North Carolina officials issued an Amber Alert for the baby Tuesday morning.

Askew “is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings,” the Lumberton Police Department and Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, who does not have custody of her daughter, Lonnisha, “went to the day care, grabbed the child and fled,” police said in a news release.

67217749_2272545932782246_2710971537485201408__fitted.jpeg
Police say Juanita Renee Askew, 22, abducted her 4-month-old baby. Bladen County Sheriff's Office

Askew, who lives in Whiteville, is now wanted on child abduction charges as police look for her and the baby.

“Lonnisha was last seen wearing a green and pink onesie with circle designs. She has a surgical scar on her abdomen and needs special foods and care due to a birth defect,” police said. She has a red birthmark on the back of her head and “a cyst over her right eye.”

Police say Askew was driving a dark two-door car, which may have been green, gray or black, with a 30-day tag. “Her direction of travel is unknown,” police said.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

