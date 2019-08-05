If you’re traveling to NC, here’s one thing you can count on: clean hotels, rankings show

North Carolina

If you’re visiting North Carolina, you could face hot weather, venomous snakes or even odd things washing up on the beaches.

But one thing you won’t have to worry about, according to new rankings from AAA, is a dirty hotel room.

North Carolina ranks in the top five states with the most “AAA Inspectors Best of Housekeeping Hotels,” according to the organization.

Those hotels received the “highest possible cleanliness and condition scores” among AAA’s list of 27,000 “inspected and approved hotels,” and are in the top 25 percent of the list, AAA said in a news release.

North Carolina had 458 hotels that fell into the top category, ranking it fourth behind California, Florida and Texas, AAA said.

Charlotte had 69 hotels that earned a top score, ranking it fifth for cities across the country behind New York,Houston, Washington, D.C. and Orlando.

The hotels that made it into the top category had to have shown “housekeeping excellence” for two “comprehensive, on-site” inspections in a row and had no complaints from AAA members, the organization said.

“All areas of the property must reflect this very high standard as AAA inspectors review for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more,” AAA said.

The current rankings are as of July 19.

AAA offers travel, automotive, insurance and financial services to its members.

