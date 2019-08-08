Hurricane season could be worse than originally forecast, NOAA says

The Carolinas’ costliest hurricanes Hurricane Florence swept into the Carolinas in 2018 and caused extensive damage in both states. Florence set a record for the costliest storm to hit the Carolinas. Here's a look at other costly hurricanes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Florence swept into the Carolinas in 2018 and caused extensive damage in both states. Florence set a record for the costliest storm to hit the Carolinas. Here's a look at other costly hurricanes.

The likelihood of an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season has increased, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says.

Forecasters predicted a 30 percent probability of an “above-normal” season in May, and that likelihood has increased to a 45 percent probability, NOAA said Thursday.

Five to nine hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes are expected this season, NOAA said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.