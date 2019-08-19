North Carolina
Quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds possible as storms move through NC, forecasters say
Strong storms moving across the Triangle
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Wake and Franklin counties until early evening Monday, the National Weather Service says.
Quarter-size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, the NWS says.
Other areas of the state are also under a severe thunderstorm warning including Alamance and Chatham counties, according to ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.
