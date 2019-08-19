North Carolina

Quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds possible as storms move through NC, forecasters say

Strong storms moving across the Triangle

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the area. Get the latest weather forecast from ABC11 News. By
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Wake and Franklin counties until early evening Monday, the National Weather Service says.

Quarter-size hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, the NWS says.

Other areas of the state are also under a severe thunderstorm warning including Alamance and Chatham counties, according to ABC11, the News & Observer’s media partner.

