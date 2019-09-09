Rabid fox attacks 2 people at bus stop, then bites someone else, NC officials say

What to do if you think you were bitten by a rabid animal Editor's note: The following video contains graphic content. Peter Costa, with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, explains how to properly clean and treat a wound from a bite from a possible rabid animal. The video is an except from a video Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Editor's note: The following video contains graphic content. Peter Costa, with the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, explains how to properly clean and treat a wound from a bite from a possible rabid animal. The video is an except from a video

Two people were attacked and a third was bitten by a rabid fox in North Carolina, officials say.

The fox attacked two people waiting at a bus stop in Lexington on Friday but “didn’t break the skin,” then ran off and bit someone else before being shot, the Davidson County Health Department said Monday.

The person who was bitten was referred for medical attention, the department said.

This is Davidson County’s fifth case of rabies this year, according to the health department.

The county’s health department urges people to stay away from animals they don’t know, to beware of wild animals that are out and about during the day and to seek medical attention for bites and scratches.

People usually get rabies from being bitten by an infected animal, but it is possible to get it through a scratch or exposure to saliva, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

If left untreated, rabies can cause disease in the brain and eventually death, the CDC says.

In addition to the recommendations from the health department, the CDC also encourages vaccinating pets against rabies to “protect them and your family.”