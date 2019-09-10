Tail lights and license plate in NC pond lead divers to submerged car – and a body

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A body was found inside a car submerged in a pond in North Carolina, officials say.

Someone reported seeing a license plate and tail lights in Maxton Pond at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County Emergency Management Director.

Maxton is about 100 miles from Raleigh.

Lumberton Rescue Squad and Two Hill Fire Department responded to the pond and called in divers to investigate the submerged car, Chavis said.

When the divers went down, they found a body in the car, Chavis said.

Chavis said authorities don’t yet know how the car got into the pond and how long it was there. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office crime investigators were called out to the scene.

No information about the person found in the car has been released.