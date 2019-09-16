Fire department pickup truck kills 70-year-old woman on the Outer Banks, sheriff says

Watch as Dorian sweeps over Hatteras Hurricane Dorian made landfall along North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sept. 6, 2019, bringing wind and lashing rain and what officials described as “catastrophic flooding” and prompting air evacuations l in some areas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian made landfall along North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sept. 6, 2019, bringing wind and lashing rain and what officials described as “catastrophic flooding” and prompting air evacuations l in some areas.

A fire department pickup truck ran over a 70-year-old woman and killed her at a beach access on North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Saturday afternoon, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and the National Parks Service responded to the Corbina Drive beach access, where someone was already giving CPR to the woman, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Dare County EMS declared the woman dead at the scene, the department said.

A Chicamacomico Fire Department pickup truck ran over the woman while coming off the sand at the beach access.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 252-475-5980.