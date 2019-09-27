North Carolina
Brothers are sharing $10 million North Carolina jackpot, thanks to ‘good luck’
How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed?
A North Carolina man credits his lucky brother with helping him win the $10 million jackpot.
So much so that he wants to split the prize with him, the NC Education Lottery said Thursday in a news release.
Joseph Keefer’s good fortune started when he went to D&H Mart in Dunn earlier this week, according to the lottery.
That’s when he gave his older brother, Russell, money to buy a ticket for the $300,000,000 Supreme Riches scratch-off game, officials say.
“He’s been winning lately, so I used his luck,” said Joseph Keefer, according to the news release.
It turns out, the ticket was a $10 million prize winner, the release said.
Joseph Keefer, who is from the Johnston County town of Four Oaks, says his brother also helped him launch his career as a house painter, according to the NC Education Lottery.
After the jackpot win, the two plan to fulfill a longtime dream.
Joseph Keefer says he and his brother are going to “invest it in buying and selling real estate,” according to the news release.
He decided to take home a lump sum and will get $4,245,009 after taxes, the release says.
And more Supreme Riches players could get lucky.
There are two winning $10 million prizes left in the scratch-off game, according to officials.
The lottery says ticket sales help generate millions of dollars for North Carolina each year.
Comments