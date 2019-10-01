Babysitter accused of raping 5-year-old is on the lam, North Carolina police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Authorities are looking for a man accused of raping a 5-year-old he was babysitting in Craven County, North Carolina.

Sheriff’s deputies say Michael Brandon Bryan, 37, is wanted on charges of felony statutory rape of a child and felony statutory sex offense in the coastal county.

Craven County authorities are looking for Michael Brandon Bryan, 37. Craven County Sheriff's Office

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bryan’s last known address was in Cove Cite, about 17 miles east of New Bern, North Carolina, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say Bryan drives a beige 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche, with North Carolina plate PLX-6128.

Craven County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call the department at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or local law enforcement. People can call 252-633-5141 if they want to remain anonymous.

“Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.