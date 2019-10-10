Should people illegally in US be able to stay? Here’s what NC residents say in poll

SHARE COPY LINK

Some groups of people living in the United States illegally should be allowed to stay, a majority of North Carolina residents said in a recent poll.

The most support came for immigrants who are serving in the U.S. military, according to results shared Thursday in a High Point University news release. About three-quarters of North Carolinians responded in favor of keeping that group in the country.

The results show more than half of the state’s residents also said people in the country illegally should be able to stay if they fall under the following categories:

those who are “working and paying taxes” (68 percent)

those who are “married to U.S. citizens or legal residents” (70 percent)

those who have “children who are U.S. citizens or legal residents” (60 percent)

those who were “brought here as children” (60 percent)

Most North Carolina residents said immigrants living in the United States illegally that fall within these categories should be able to stay. High Point University

Pollsters also say they found 51 percent of North Carolinians wouldn’t “inform the authorities if they knew of an illegal immigrant in their workplace or neighborhood,” while 24 percent said they would do so.

The results come after some sheriffs in the state have gone against honoring detainers from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

In the poll, 47 percent of residents think “local police departments or sheriffs should not assist federal authorities in apprehending illegal immigrants who have not committed crimes.” Thirty-nine percent of respondents spoke in favor of local agencies helping.

The poll, which surveyed 1,009 people online and via phone, was taken Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, according to the High Point University news release. It was taken in conjunction with the News and Record, the school says.