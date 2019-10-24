First flu-related death of the season reported in North Carolina, health officials say

North Carolina’s first flu-related death of the season was confirmed Thursday, officials say.

An adult in the central part of the state died during the first week of October, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a release on Thursday.

No other details about the person will be released for privacy reasons, the department said.

“We are very saddened by this death and send condolences to the loved ones of this person,” State Epidemiologist Zack Moore said in the release. “Flu is a serious illness and in some cases can lead to complications and even result in death, which is why we strongly encourage people to get vaccinated every year.”

Last flu season, there were 208 flu-related deaths reported in North Carolina, which was a decrease from 391 deaths the year before, the department says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, as it is the best way to prevent the flu and can make it milder for those who get sick, the release says.

The shot is especially important for those at “higher risk of more serious outcomes,” the release says.

This includes:

▪ People over age 65

▪ Children under age 5

▪ Pregnant women

▪ Those with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, hearth disease and obesity.

You can get a flu shot at hospitals, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local health departments and some “federally qualified health care centers,” the release says, and can find where they’re available near you at this website.

Flu season started on Sept. 29, the release says, but it’s not too late to get a shot.

It’s recommended that people be vaccinated by the end of this month, the CDC says.

The flu is most common from late fall to early spring, and the peak season is in January and February, according to the release.

Other ways to prevent the flu include staying home when you’re sick until you have been without a fever for 24 hours, washing your hands frequently and covering your cough and sneezes, the release says.

Anyone who thinks they have the flu should see their doctor immediately to see if a prescription antiviral drug is necessary, as early treatments can stop the flu from becoming more serious.