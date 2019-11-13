Duke grad, a Trump adviser, pushed racist views to far-right website, report says

A White House adviser accused of pushing racist views to a far-right website has ties to North Carolina.

Stephen Miller sent anti-immigrant and white nationalist ideas to Breitbart News before the 2016 election, according to a report released Tuesday from the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Now, he works as a senior policy adviser under President Donald Trump.

Miller has shared his opinions for years, serving from 2006 to 2007 as a columnist for The Chronicle student newspaper at Duke University, The News & Observer previously reported.

Fellow Duke graduates in 2017 signed an open letter to Miller, saying “his actions in the administration do not further ‘intellectual honesty, tolerance, diversity, and respect.’”

This week’s report came after the Southern Poverty Law Center says it reviewed hundreds of leaked emails Miller sent to Breitbart from March 2015 to June 2016. He contacted the website’s editors “regularly,” the first in a series of reports says.

Miller previously told The Washington Post “anyone who labels him a racist is ‘an ignorant fool, a liar and a reprobate who has no place in civilized society.’”

But he sent Breitbart a link to a story that referred to ending Muslim immigration, according to the recent report. He was also upset retailers stopped selling Confederate flag merchandise after the 2015 mass shooting at a black church in Charleston, it said.

Some companies have complained after their advertisements appeared on Breitbart, “home to articles that promote racist, nationalist and anti-Semitic ideology,” according to McClatchy DC.

Read more about Miller in this profile from The News & Observer.

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/local/education/article130428894.html