A 500-pound great white shark just showed up on the wrong side of the Outer Banks

A great while shark fitted with a satellite tracker just pinged from the North Carolina coast. Great whites are not unusual along the coast, but what’s different this time is the shark showed up on the inside the Outer Banks near the mouth of the Alligator River.

Tracking data from Ocearch, a marine research organization, shows Cabot, a 500-pound great white that measures almost 10 feet long, appeared in the Albermarle Sound on Wednesday.

Ocearch researchers first tagged Cabot in October 2018 in the waters off Nova Scotia, Canada. Since researchers started tracking Cabot, he has traveled from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico and back again, the tracking data shows.

Ocearch researchers tracked a great white shark to the mouth of the Alligator River in North Carolina Wednesday. Ocearch

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Cabot follows a familiar migration route for Atlantic great whites from Canada in the summer and fall to warmer waters off the Southeast and Florida in the winter, according to the organization.

“The Atlantic continental shelf waters off North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the east coast of Florida are a winter hot spot for large white sharks,” Ocearch said.

Big sharks in the Albermarle Sound are not unheard of. The last time Ocearch tracked a big shark inside the Outer Banks was a 300-pound tiger shark that “pinged” in the Currituck Sound near Carolla, North Carolina, in May 2017.

Sharks “ping” when they surface and the satellite tracker sends in their location. Ocearch maps the tracking data on a public site.

The trackers don’t know how Cabot got into the Albermarle Sound Wednesday. The shark pinged in the ocean off Kitty Hawk Tuesday, according to the tracking data.