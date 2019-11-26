Mover who plays the lottery in every state finally hits the jackpot in North Carolina

A stop in North Carolina paid off big for a mover from New York.

Iffetayo Adjele works for a moving company and says he plays the lottery in every state he stops, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Every week, every day, I’m someplace different,”Adjele told lottery officials. “I play the lottery in every state I’m in, and hope that one day I’ll get lucky.”

Adjele stopped at the TravelCenters of America in Whitsett on Nov. 1 and bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket for the drawing later that night, according to the lottery.

When he checked the numbers on his phone the next morning, he couldn’t believe he had won the $100,000 jackpot, he told lottery officials.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Adjele said, according to lottery officials. “For someone like me, this is incredible. That’s the power of luck. You have to play to win. This is wonderful.”

After taxes, he took home $70,756, according to the lottery.

Adjele told lottery officials he plans to use the money to take care of his four children.