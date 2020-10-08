Dog who fetched Chick-fil-A in popular North Carolina video has a new starring role

A dog seen fetching Chick-fil-A in a popular North Carolina video has a new on-camera role.

Ellie the dog is now the star of a national commercial for the restaurant chain, footage shows.

“She’s just the sweetest dog and a natural in the spotlight,” Gabriel Baker, director of marketing and culture for a Chick-fil-A in Chapel Hill, said Thursday in a news release.

Ellie got her first brush with fame in August, when Baker filmed her dashing across a parking lot at the restaurant in the Carraway Village shopping center, McClatchy News reported. Ellie is seen using her mouth to latch onto a to-go bag before she delivers it to her owner.

Video posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page racked up more than 4 million views and thousands of comments, according to officials.

Pet owner Nick Booras said Ellie’s talents turn heads, regardless of whether people know she is an online star.

“People lose their minds,” Booras told McClatchy News on Thursday. “They pull over their cars. They start taking videos.”

In the new commercial, the camera again captures Ellie demonstrating her skills, walking across the set with a Chick-fil-A bag between her teeth. The dog’s dutiful actions and excitement for fetching orders from restaurant workers are remembered in the new commercial.

“We never even have to tell them to hand her the bag,” Booras said in the 30-second clip. “The team members just automatically knew to do it.”

Booras and Baker were asked to join Ellie for the commercial, which was filmed at Chick-fil-A offices in Atlanta, the news release said. It first aired Wednesday.

