Man who couldn’t sleep buys North Carolina lottery ticket — and it pays off big time

A Wake County man who couldn’t sleep decided to play the lottery, and won big.

Kenneth Schaefer had trouble getting rest when he left his house for a lucky “pit stop,” the N.C. Education Lottery said Friday in a news release.

He went to a Circle K in Apex, where officials say he snagged a lottery ticket worth $100,000.

“I ended up at the gas station just to kill some time before work,” Schaefer said in the release.

Schaefer tried his luck at the store on West Williams Street. That’s where he spent $20 on a ticket for the $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off game, according to officials.

“This was the last ticket that I was gonna buy,” Schaefer told the lottery. “I bought the one previously before it that I hit $20 on and I said, ‘Okay, this is gonna be it. Either I win on this one or I go to work.’ And when I hit it, I just started crying.”

Schaefer got to keep $70,756 after taxes, according to officials.

“It’s definitely going to change my life,” Schaefer said in the lottery’s news release. “I’ve got a couple of bills to pay off and then I’ll set aside some money to take my kids on vacation after COVID.”