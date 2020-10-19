North Carolina
‘How Biden wins North Carolina’? His Cook Out visit certainly won Twitter
What does Joe Biden order at Cook Out?
That’s the question on social media after news broke of the Democratic presidential nominee making a stop at the iconic fast-food restaurant in Durham during his Sunday visit to North Carolina, where he spoke to a socially-distanced crowd outside Riverside High School.
Cook Out is near and dear to the hearts of North Carolinians — and some were concerned whether the former vice president, a self-proclaimed ice cream lover, had properly vetted his milkshake options before ordering.
“@JoeBiden did you consult Cook Out milkshake reviews dot com before your visit to Durham, please confirm,” one user tweeted.
“I hope they’ll ask this at the next debate,” another responded.
Cook Out lovers soon had their question answered: Biden wanted a black and white milkshake, and ordered one vanilla and one chocolate, which he planned to mix together during the car ride to the airport, according to a pool report.
Reactions to his selection were mixed.
One user called the candidate’s order a “rookie mistake.”
Some Twitter users said they thought Biden’s visit to Cook Out, which started in Greensboro in 1989 and is now a staple ingrained in the state’s culture, could help him win over North Carolina voters.
“Stopping for Cook Out is how Biden wins North Carolina,” one user wrote.
“I think Biden just won North Carolina by going to Cook Out,” another wrote.
Others were excited for the former vice president to experience their local Cook Out.
“That’s my Cook Out! Joe Biden is at my Cook Out,” one user wrote.
Another hoped Biden’s visit could help bring the beloved restaurant to other parts of the country.
Polls show a tight race between Biden and President Donald Trump in the Tar Heel State. FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates polling, finds Biden ahead 49.1% to Trump’s 45.9% as of Oct. 19. In the 2016 election, North Carolina was won by Trump with 49% of the vote to then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s 46%.
