‘How Biden wins North Carolina’? His Cook Out visit certainly won Twitter

What does Joe Biden order at Cook Out?

That’s the question on social media after news broke of the Democratic presidential nominee making a stop at the iconic fast-food restaurant in Durham during his Sunday visit to North Carolina, where he spoke to a socially-distanced crowd outside Riverside High School.

What Cook Out milkshake flavor do you think @JoeBiden got? I’d place my bet on blueberry — the highest-ranking fruit shake on https://t.co/T7U2zLYUF3. https://t.co/UEozqH7kB6 — Katie Quine (@UndeniablyKatie) October 19, 2020

@JoeBiden as a proud Durhamite, a Blue Wave early voter, and regular Cook Out patron, I must know ... What flavor milkshake? #cookout #VoteBidenHarris — Amanda (@mom4JesusinNC) October 19, 2020

Cook Out is near and dear to the hearts of North Carolinians — and some were concerned whether the former vice president, a self-proclaimed ice cream lover, had properly vetted his milkshake options before ordering.

“@JoeBiden did you consult Cook Out milkshake reviews dot com before your visit to Durham, please confirm,” one user tweeted.

“I hope they’ll ask this at the next debate,” another responded.

I hope they'll ask this at the next debate. — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) October 19, 2020

Cook Out lovers soon had their question answered: Biden wanted a black and white milkshake, and ordered one vanilla and one chocolate, which he planned to mix together during the car ride to the airport, according to a pool report.

Reactions to his selection were mixed.

I too have ordered a glorious B&W milkshake at this Cook Out. It took 20 minutes to thaw out enough to consume with a straw. I wish Joe Biden better luck. (But it's totally worth it.)



I also ordered a quesadilla, chicken tenders and fries for...I dunno, $5.37? Cook Out rules. https://t.co/kEpOiUdavy — Kevin Brown (@kevinnbrown) October 19, 2020

+10 to @JoeBiden for going to @CookOut.

-10 for ordering chocolate and vanilla when you have 40+ options.

+5 for using the walk-up window.



(Side note: this is our local Cook Out!) https://t.co/Ob31hZ0Yo6 — Eric Ginsburg (@Eric_Ginsburg) October 19, 2020

One user called the candidate’s order a “rookie mistake.”

@JoeBiden - Glad you hit Cook Out while in @DurhamNC. Rookie mistake, though. You should have gotten the banana fudge shake. Next time - when you’re president. Call me. — Adam Newton (@adamfnewton) October 18, 2020

Some Twitter users said they thought Biden’s visit to Cook Out, which started in Greensboro in 1989 and is now a staple ingrained in the state’s culture, could help him win over North Carolina voters.

“Stopping for Cook Out is how Biden wins North Carolina,” one user wrote.

Stopping for Cook Out is how Biden wins North Carolina. https://t.co/eAvwpE0UDj — Socially distant before it was cool (@bobby__chambers) October 19, 2020

“I think Biden just won North Carolina by going to Cook Out,” another wrote.

Others were excited for the former vice president to experience their local Cook Out.

Me: NAT! Joe Biden was at our Cook Out earlier today! It's on the internet!

Nat: Uh. Sorry, is this exciting?

Me: YES! OUR COOK OUT IS ON THE INTERNET! https://t.co/3n6TJp9NA2 — Jennifer J. Carroll, PhD MPH (she/her) (@veruka2) October 19, 2020

“That’s my Cook Out! Joe Biden is at my Cook Out,” one user wrote.

Another hoped Biden’s visit could help bring the beloved restaurant to other parts of the country.

We done did it—@JoeBiden might lead the charge to get a @CookOut in D.C. after he has one of those milkshakes.pic.twitter.com/g2QtChx6wT — Justin Karr Conley (@JustinConley) October 18, 2020

Polls show a tight race between Biden and President Donald Trump in the Tar Heel State. FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates polling, finds Biden ahead 49.1% to Trump’s 45.9% as of Oct. 19. In the 2016 election, North Carolina was won by Trump with 49% of the vote to then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s 46%.