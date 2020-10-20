Dozens of stolen Trump campaign signs lead to charges in North Carolina, cops say

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to dozens of stolen campaign signs for President Donald Trump, officials say.

A car was pulled over for speeding when state troopers spotted several political signs, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release. In all, 66 signs in support of Trump were found, according to deputies.

Investigators discovered they were taken from around Haw Branch Road, where at least two residents reported missing signs, officials say. The area is roughly 40 miles northwest of the Camp Lejeune U.S. Marine Corps Base in Eastern North Carolina.

Now, two 18-year-olds face charges in connection with the case.

Trinity Rose-Graham and Sasha Stukov-Taylor were each charged with misdemeanor stealing and removing political signs and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office. They are set to appear in court next month, state records show.

“Three juveniles were released to family members with pending juvenile petitions,” the sheriff’s office said.

It isn’t the first time campaign signs reportedly have vanished in North Carolina.

Last week, police said a 40-foot wide Trump banner was stolen from the side of a trailer in Boone. Near Asheville and Raleigh, residents reported signs in support of the president and his opponent, Joe Biden, disappeared or were vandalized, McClatchy News reported.