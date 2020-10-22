$1 million lottery ticket sold in North Carolina — but winner hasn’t claimed the prize

A North Carolina lottery player won $1 million — but hasn’t claimed the prize.

The person’s lucky Powerball ticket matched enough numbers in Wednesday’s drawing to beat 1-in-11.6 million odds, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

The ticket was sold at Ginn’s Seafood and Quickstop in Washington, officials say. The Eastern North Carolina city is in Beaufort County along the Pamlico River.

That ticket wasn’t the only one that fared well in Wednesday’s drawing.

It turns out, two other tickets won big in the Powerball game, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

One of those winners is getting a windfall after buying a ticket worth $150,000 from the Enmark Station in Arden. And another scored a $50,000 prize after stopping at the Joyland Family Fare in Durham, officials say.

None of the three winners had come forward as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, lottery spokesperson Garcelle Vierra told McClatchy News in an email.

But there’s still time, as the N.C. Education Lottery provides a roughly six-month period for people to come forward and claim their winnings.