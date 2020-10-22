Raleigh News & Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

$1 million lottery ticket sold in North Carolina — but winner hasn’t claimed the prize

A North Carolina lottery player won $1 million — but hasn’t claimed the prize.

The person’s lucky Powerball ticket matched enough numbers in Wednesday’s drawing to beat 1-in-11.6 million odds, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

The ticket was sold at Ginn’s Seafood and Quickstop in Washington, officials say. The Eastern North Carolina city is in Beaufort County along the Pamlico River.

That ticket wasn’t the only one that fared well in Wednesday’s drawing.

It turns out, two other tickets won big in the Powerball game, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One of those winners is getting a windfall after buying a ticket worth $150,000 from the Enmark Station in Arden. And another scored a $50,000 prize after stopping at the Joyland Family Fare in Durham, officials say.

None of the three winners had come forward as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday, lottery spokesperson Garcelle Vierra told McClatchy News in an email.

But there’s still time, as the N.C. Education Lottery provides a roughly six-month period for people to come forward and claim their winnings.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use