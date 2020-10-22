Suspected bomb washes ashore near Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on Outer Banks, NPS says

The historic Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds were closed Thursday after a suspected bomb washed up at Buxton on the Outer Banks, according to the National Park Service.

A half-mile safety perimeter was established to keep tourists out, including the lighthouse grounds, nearby parking lots and surrounding beach, officials said in a release.

Investigators referred to the tubular object as “a potential unexploded ordnance,” a broad term applied to potentially live bombs that may have been used by the military during training exercises.

Such exercises were common off the Outer Banks during World War II, and objects resembling torpedoes, mines and “armor-piercing projectiles” have a history of washing ashore, McClatchy News has reported in the past. In some instances, the bombs are buried in the sand and may be revealed by rough surf, the newspaper reported.

“The discovery of old military devices is not uncommon along the Outer Banks,” National Parks of Eastern N.C. Superintendent David Hallac said in the release. “Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should always be on the lookout for beach hazards, especially during and after periods of rough surf.”

The object was found at the edge of the surf at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access, officials said. A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from Norfolk, Virginia, was to remove the ordnance Thursday afternoon, a release said.

Until then, the following areas of the national seashore are closed:

“Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds and parking area.

Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking area and beach.

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access and parking area.

Buxton Beach Access and parking area.”

