Home invasion shooting leaves two dead and child injured, North Carolina cops say

A man and woman are dead and a girl is in the hospital following a deadly home invasion Thursday afternoon in Fayetteville, police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire coming from a home at the Sleepy Hollow Mobile Home Park at around 3:13 p.m.

Inside the trailer, police found a man and a woman shot to death and a wounded girl. Police haven’t released the names of the victims or the relationship between them.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said.

Police believe one or more suspects entered the home and shot both adults and the child.

Detectives are at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at (910) 751-1046.