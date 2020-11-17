Bullets fly into sheriff’s office as man outside is targeted in shooting, NC cops say

A brazen shooting outside a North Carolina sheriff’s office left one injured and put police on high alert after stray rounds came flying into their office without warning.

Suspects opened fire outside the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, sending bullets through windows, and into offices, with one punching right through an employee’s computer monitor, according to a release from Sheriff Danny Rogers.

“That Sheriff’s employee was, thankfully, attending to other duties and not at his desk at the time,” the release said.

Bullets flew into the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office as shooting suspects tried to gun down a victim outside. One stray round shot through an employees computer monitor. Guilford County Sheriff's Office

Authorities believe the sheriff’s office in Greensboro was not the target of the shooting but was instead caught in the crossfire.

The intended victim was standing near the sheriff’s office when gunfire rang out, the release said. The man was hit and ran to the sheriff’s office for safety.

“He was pulled inside the building to safety by sheriff’s deputies who provided immediate protection and care for him until EMS could arrive,” the release said.

Deputies at the courthouse across the street also quickly responded to the shots.

At least four stray bullets missed the victim and hit the sheriff’s office, the release said. One struck the exterior wall, but three made it inside.

“Fortunately, the three bullets that entered these offices did not injure any of our personnel,” the sheriff said.

It’s unclear who the victim is, why the suspects wanted to gun him down, and why they decided to try to do so next to a courthouse and a sheriff’s office.

The Greensboro Police Department is handling the investigation, as the shooting took place within city limits.