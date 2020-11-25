Hunters stranded on remote island when boat drifts away, North Carolina rescuers say

The Coast Guard rescued three stranded mariners from Raccoon Island after their vessel drifted approximately 23 miles east of Hobucken, N.C., on Nov. 24, 2020. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd class Jonathan Negron

Three people were stranded on a near-deserted island off the coast of North Carolina on Tuesday when their boat drifted off, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

All three were hunting on Raccoon Island at the time, the Coast Guard said in a news release Wednesday.

Raccoon Island is in a secluded area of the Pamlico Sound near the Outer Banks. The National Audubon Society describes it as a “high marsh island” that is “remote and not easily accessible.”

According to the Coast Guard, the hunters were stranded Tuesday morning when their 31-foot May-Craft boat drifted away from the island. Watchstanders were made aware of the situation by Sea Tow Crystal Coast, a boat towing company in Atlantic Beach.

A boat crew from the Coast Guard station at Hobucken was sent to rescue the hunters in a 24-foot boat made for shallow waters, the release states.

The three hunters were then taken from Raccoon Island to the Cedar Island National Wildlife Refuge Boat Ramp in Cedar Island, North Carolina, the Coast Guard said. No injuries were reported, and the boat was salvaged by the towing company.