Wife thought man’s NC jackpot win was a scam — but it turned out to be the real deal
A North Carolina man learned he won big in the North Carolina lottery, but his wife didn’t believe it at first.
Robert Johnson saw an email about scoring a $240,092 prize and showed his phone to his wife, the N.C. Education Lottery said Wednesday in a news release.
“She thought it was a scam and I said, ‘No, this is for real,’” Johnson told lottery officials.
It turns out, Johnson’s ticket matched enough numbers to hit the jackpot in the Carolina Cash 5 drawing game.
“I was always hoping for it,” Johnson told officials. “So, it is amazing that I have been successful and made a decision at the right time on the right day to put that particular ticket in. I’m very excited.”
Johnson scored big after buying a lottery ticket online. Using the N.C. Education Lottery app, he picked his own numbers to try his luck in the Cash 5 game, according to officials.
Johnson kept $169,867 after taxes and plans to put the money toward retirement and bills. Officials say he lives in Franklinton, a town northeast of Durham.
It’s not the first time a real windfall was suspected of being a scam.
In July, a winner said he thought a call from the North Carolina lottery was a joke, McClatchy News reported.
And in 2019, a man thought he had a “fake” ticket that was actually worth thousands of dollars.
When gambling is more than a game
Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.
If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
