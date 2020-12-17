One of the ‘most livable’ US cities is here in North Carolina, report says

North Carolina is home to one of the “most livable” cities in the nation, a new report finds.

Raleigh is No. 9 on a list of places with jobs, safety and other qualities that make them suitable for residents, according to results published last week from SmartAsset.

To come up with the findings, the personal finance website said it looked at 100 of the biggest U.S. cities. The study used data from the U.S. government, Neighborhood Scout and Walk Score to determine whether a city was affordable, walkable, safe or had low unemployment.

Raleigh had one of the best ratios of median housing costs compared to income, results show.

The city also had among the lowest property crime, violent crime and jobless rates. For example, the city had a 6.1% unemployment rate as the coronavrius continued its spread in September, according to SmartAsset.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It’s not the first time job opportunities and safety have helped Raleigh earn spots in national rankings.

In February, the housing website Curbed ranked the city among the best places to call home. The study gave Raleigh nods for its technology industry and environment for launching businesses, McClatchy News reported.

And in November, Raleigh was named one of the safest places in the country. The WalletHub report said the city got a boost for “financial security” and also scored well in a category that weighed COVID-19 cases, crime rates and other factors, McClatchy News reported.

On the recent SmartAsset list, Raleigh was the only North Carolina city that earned a spot in the top 25. For the fourth year in a row, the highest overall ranking went to Arlington, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.