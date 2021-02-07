Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in North Carolina, lottery officials say

Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in North Carolina, lottery officials say. North Carolina Education Lottery

A lottery player who bought a Powerball ticket in North Carolina just won $1 million — but may not know it yet.

The $2 ticket, purchased at Bayleaf Convenience & Deli on Six Forks Road in Raleigh, won a $1 million prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, according to a Sunday news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

It was the biggest prize won nationally in the drawing, the release says.

The “lucky ticket” matched the numbers on all five white balls, which were 1-16-48-49-65, lottery officials say.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will increase to $42 million as an annuity or $31 million in cash after nobody won the jackpot on Saturday, the lottery release says

“The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million,” lottery officials say.

To win the jackpot, a player must match all five white balls, plus the Powerball.