North Carolina

Woman out for a walk handcuffed by fake officer, North Carolina police say

A woman out for a walk over the weekend was stopped and handcuffed by a man posing as a police officer, according to officials in North Carolina.

The Wilmington Police Department was alerted to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The woman told police she was walking when a black Dodge Charger DRT pulled alongside her. The driver, who was wearing what looked like a bulletproof vest with “POLICE” emblazoned across the front, began talking to her and told her he was investigating a robbery nearby, police said.

The woman grew suspicious, however, and asked for the man’s badge number.

That’s when police say the man “exited the car, handcuffed her, gathered her personal information and un-cuffed her” before driving off, according to a news release.

The woman got away unharmed, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He also has a brush cut hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, along with the police vest, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Related stories from Raleigh News & Observer
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  

North Carolina

Trial set for lawsuit over shooting on Wake Forrest campus

February 08, 2021 10:48 AM

North Carolina

Police: Female shot by officer responding overdose call

February 08, 2021 8:34 AM

Business

How city planning broke up a Black business district

February 08, 2021 12:01 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use