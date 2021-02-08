Woman out for a walk handcuffed by fake officer, North Carolina police say

A woman out for a walk over the weekend was stopped and handcuffed by a man posing as a police officer, according to officials in North Carolina.

The Wilmington Police Department was alerted to the incident just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The woman told police she was walking when a black Dodge Charger DRT pulled alongside her. The driver, who was wearing what looked like a bulletproof vest with “POLICE” emblazoned across the front, began talking to her and told her he was investigating a robbery nearby, police said.

The woman grew suspicious, however, and asked for the man’s badge number.

That’s when police say the man “exited the car, handcuffed her, gathered her personal information and un-cuffed her” before driving off, according to a news release.

The woman got away unharmed, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He also has a brush cut hairstyle.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, along with the police vest, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.