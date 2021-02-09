This North Carolina city among best places to have a wedding, report says. Here’s why

Fayetteville, North Carolina, was named a top place to get married. | AP file photo AP

North Carolina is home to one of the best places in the nation to have a wedding, a new report finds.

Fayetteville ranks No. 2 on a list of U.S. cities where wedding costs, event spaces and other factors can be attractive to couples who want to tie the knot, according to results released Tuesday from WalletHub.

To come up with its findings, the personal finance website said it studied 182 of the most populous cities in each state and the nation as a whole. It used data from The New York Times, U.S. government and other resources to score each city for affordability, safety and availability of wedding services.

Fayetteville earned a top spot on the list after receiving a high score for affordability, which weighed average wedding prices and the presence of cost-effective restaurants and event venues, results show.

The city also placed No. 26 for safety, WalletHub’s measure of average coronavirus-related deaths and cases within the past seven days. During the pandemic, health officials have urged people to avoid crowded gatherings to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Further down in wedding rankings, Fayetteville scored below average for wedding services. That category examined the per-capita number of churches, bridal shops, DJs and other businesses couples use to help celebrate their special day.

And if you’re still looking for love, you may be in luck. WalletHub recently named North Carolina the 16th-best state for singles.

On the latest list of top places to get married, other North Carolina cities weren’t too far behind Fayetteville. WalletHub ranks Raleigh at No. 14, Durham at No. 20, Greensboro at No. 26, Charlotte at No. 30 and Winston-Salem at No. 45.

Overall, the nation’s highest-ranking wedding location was Orlando, Florida. Also earning top five spots were Austin, Texas, at No. 3; Portland, Oregon, at No. 4; and Charleston, West Virginia, at No. 5.