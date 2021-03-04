23-year-old golf pro threatened to shoot sorority members at NC college, police say

A 23-year-old golf pro in Holly Springs is charged with threatening to shoot members of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at Campbell University in North Carolina.

Colin Daniel Nicolson threatened to shoot members of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at Campbell University, Town of Holly Springs spokesperson Mark Andrews told McClatchy News on Wednesday. Andrews said Nicolson is “acquainted with some members of the sorority.”

He has been charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

Campbell is a private college in Buies Creek, about 30 miles south of Raleigh, with 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.

The incident occurred Feb. 11 but wasn’t reported to the Holly Springs Police Department until Feb. 16, Andrews said. Police obtained a warrant for Nicolson’s arrest on Monday and he was taken into custody without incident.

Nicolson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday when reached by Facebook Messenger. His social media pages indicate he studied business administration at Campbell University and was hired as the second assistant golf professional at The Club at 12 Oaks — a private club in Holly Springs — in January.

WRAL reported he was arrested at The Club.

McClatchy News could not confirm Thursday if Nicolson graduated from Campbell or is still employed at the golf club. Representatives from The Club, Campbell University and Fraternity and Sorority Life organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police did not provide any additional information regarding the incident.