Possible coyote attacks shut down trails near North Carolina lake, officials say

Trails are closed near Lake Brandt in North Carolina, officials said. Getty / iStock photo

Derik Broach was on a North Carolina trail Saturday when he said a coyote ran toward him.

“It was not defending itself, it was attacking, and that’s what’s very scary,” Broach told WFMY.

Broach, who said he used pepper spray and his mountain bike to ward off the coyote, wasn’t hurt, the TV station reported. But it wasn’t the only recent animal encounter near Lake Brandt in Greensboro.

At least three people were injured in possible coyote attacks in the same area over the weekend, according to Guilford County Animal Services.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation reported four attacks, prompting the closure of several area trails. Those include Nat Greene, Owl’s Roost, Shadyside and Wild Turkey, the department wrote Monday on Facebook.

Someone was walking near the lake at about 7:30 p.m. Friday when a coyote “came out of nowhere” and bit him in the leg, according to Lisa Lee, community engagement manager for Guilford County Animal Services.

Two other people were bitten the following day, Lee told McClatchy News in an email. All three people received hospital treatment.

Officials said a coyote trap has been set following the reported attacks near Lake Brandt, a reservoir that spans more than 800 acres north of downtown Greensboro. As of Monday morning, the reported attacks were being investigated and nothing had been “identified as a coyote,” according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

“Remember to always be aware of your surroundings when out on the trails and in nature areas,” parks and recreation officials wrote on Facebook.

The Piedmont Fat Tire Society cycling group also chimed in to warn hikers and mountain bike riders about the reported attacks. People are urged to avoid closed areas and use other trails.

Coyotes are found throughout North Carolina and can grow up to 45 pounds. They can live in a variety of habitats, including fields, forests and suburban areas, according to wildlife officials.