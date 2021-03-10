Drone flying near North Carolina airport delays and diverts flights, FAA says

A drone flying over Piedmont Triad International Airport on Tuesday night disrupted flights, officials say. Screen grab/Google Maps

A drone disrupted flights at a North Carolina airport Tuesday night, and officials are investigating.

Air traffic controllers spotted the drone flying “over and around” Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“They remained in constant communication with local officials who were searching for the drone operator,” the FAA said Wednesday.

Flights were temporarily suspended, and controllers switched runways while the drone was nearby, according to the FAA. Airport officials also “held flights on the ground” and diverted one flight headed to PTI to another airport.

The FAA says it’s working with law enforcement to investigate the “drone operation.”

Drone operators should avoid flying the devices near airports as it’s “difficult for manned aircraft to see and avoid a drone while flying,” the FAA says.

“Remember that drone operators must avoid manned aircraft and are responsible for any safety hazard their drone creates in an airport environment,” according to the agency.