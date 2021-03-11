Trip to Food Lion nets Johnston County woman $1 million lottery prize

A Johnston County woman won a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket from the North Carolina Education Lottery. North Carolina Education Lottery

A Johnston County woman’s trip to a grocery store ended up paying off big time.

Hilda Wood, from Clayton, bought a $10 “Carolina Black: Millionaire Edition” scratch-off lottery ticket at Food Lion on Timber Drive West in Garner, according to a Wednesday news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

When she scratched the ticket, she “watched it reveal a $1 million prize,” the lottery says.

Wood claimed her top prize Tuesday in Raleigh and chose a lump sum of $600,000 over an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year, according to the release.

She took home $424,503 after taxes.

Two top $1 million prizes remain in the “Carolina Black: Millionaire Edition” game, the lottery says. The game launched in September with seven top prizes.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.