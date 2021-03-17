Dreaming of the beach? Outer Banks town ranks among top spots for potential travelers

The North Carolina coast is home to one of the nation’s top destinations for potential travelers, a new report finds.

Kitty Hawk, a town on the Outer Banks, ranks No. 8 on a list of the most-searched places on Airbnb for spring and summer trips, the short-term rental company said Wednesday.

To come up with the most coveted vacation spots, Airbnb said it compared searches for trips for January to February 2021 against searches for March to August 2021.

Kitty Hawk is a popular beach spot on the Outer Banks in the area where the Wright brothers launched the first successful airplane flight in 1903.

During the coronavirus pandemic, people have shown interest in taking trips to outdoor destinations and smaller cities across the country, McClatchy News reported.

In October, Airbnb named Durham among the trendiest places to work from home as COVID-19 gives some people flexibility on the job.

Now, “warm weather locales, small beach towns, and access to state and national parks are fueling spring and summer wanderlust,” Airbnb said in a news release.

Still, health officials warn that traveling can increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The CDC has urged people to delay their trips as new COVID-19 variants spread.

For necessary trips, experts recommend wearing masks in public, practicing social distancing and getting tested for COVID-19.

On the latest Airbnb list, no other North Carolina cities made it into the top 10.

Overall, Southern Maine was named the most desired place to take a trip. Rounding out the list of most-searched places were Cape May, New Jersey; Round Top, Texas; Lake Powell, Arizona; Cape San Blas, Florida; Orderville, Utah; Mammoth Cave, Kentucky; Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; and Whitefish, Montana.