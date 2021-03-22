10 dead dogs found in trash bags during a road cleanup, NC sheriff says

Ten dogs were discovered wrapped in trash bags and thrown in a ditch during a clean-up even Saturday in a North Carolina county, cops say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ten dead dogs were discovered wrapped in trash bags during a weekend cleanup event in North Carolina, officials say.

The dogs, some of which officials described as pit bulls, were found “thrown alongside a ditch bank” Saturday during “Operation Spring Cleaning” in Robeson County, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The litter cleanup event involved the sheriff’s office and other first responder agencies along with volunteers in the county, the sheriff’s office says. It’s unclear who found the dogs.

A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows the trash bags containing the dogs floating in water in the ditch.

“The black bags pictured in the water is them but we won’t display the dogs themselves,” Wilkins wrote.

Wilkins wrote that the cleanup event was otherwise a “huge success.”

“A total of 1,545 large bags of trash was collected by just the groups participating in this event,” the Facebook post says. “Over 200 tires were picked up, several refrigerators and stoves and even a brand new 65” large screen TV still in the box was recovered on a roadside.”

Officials are continuing to investigate the discarded dogs. No other information had been released as of Monday.

Robeson County is home to Lumberton and about 100 miles south of Raleigh.