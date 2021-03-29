Owner writes children’s story about mini horse escaping. Then he actually did in NC

Encore the miniature horse was the star of a children’s book that chronicled his fictional escape from a barn.

But in an “ironic” twist of fate, the tale became too close to reality for Abriana Johnson — author of “Cowgirl Camryn and the Great Escape” and Encore’s owner — after the pint-sized animal got loose in real life.

“How is it that I’ve written this thing into existence?” said Johnson. “Let me write down we get a million dollars or something.”

Johnson, who lives in North Carolina, said she was making breakfast Sunday morning before she went outside to water the plants on the porch.

That’s where she saw her dogs and realized something was amiss.

“I ran around the side of the house and of course Encore was not there,” Johnson told McClatchy News. “So I am thinking that one of the dogs may have hit the latch to the gate and opened it, and everyone went free.”

Johnson wasn’t wearing shoes when she started running down the street to look for Encore in the Goldsboro area, southeast of Raleigh. She later jumped into Encore’s vehicle — dubbed the mini mobile — and called a neighbor to help her search.

Eventually, the Goldsboro police and fire departments found the beloved mini horse safe about 2 miles away. Photos and video from Sunday show officers petting the animal as they rescued him from a residential street.

To: “Encore the Mini Horse” our B-Shift Patrol Officers and Goldsboro Fire Department Engine 4 had a blast meeting you this morning. We are so glad you are home safe! Goldsboro Police Department Posted by Goldsboro Police Department on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Encore is used to making friends.

Johnson said he’s a therapy horse that interacted with children and visited a center for older adults before the coronavirus pandemic. She got him in 2018 to accompany her at events and eventually noticed his talents.

“It wasn’t until I started working with him — because there is a lot of training involved — and we started going around kids that I realized he kind of has a knack for it,” Johnson said.

Encore made his escape after a recent move from Zebulon, where he had been around larger horses and sometimes roamed to eat grass.

“Although it’s not necessarily in his nature to run like that, it is instinctual (for horses) to get spooked and to run,” Johnson said.

After Encore actually got loose, Johnson joked that the sequence of events inspired a potential new book title, in case this one turns out as prophetic as the last: “Encore stays exactly where he’s supposed to.”

“In less than 24 hours Encore has made his mark on this city,” Johnson wrote Sunday on Facebook. “He’s back chomping grass and acting like nothing happened meanwhile I need a nap.”