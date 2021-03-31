North Carolina
Lottery player was basking in his big win — then ‘luck struck again’ in North Carolina
A man was still celebrating his lottery win when he scored an even bigger prize in North Carolina.
“It was a shock,” winner Henry Harvey II told the N.C. Education Lottery.
Harvey’s first brush with good fortune started earlier this month, when he said he bought a scratch-off ticket worth $5,000.
Then “luck struck again,” this time in the form of a $100,000 prize, lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.
Harvey got his latest windfall after a trip to a Circle K in Hope Mills, a town in Cumberland County and southwest of downtown Fayetteville. While at the convenience store, he spent $25 on a ticket for the Extreme Cash game, officials said.
“Two weeks ago, I won $5,000 there on a $10 scratch off,” Harvey told the N.C. Education Lottery. “So, this time, when I scratched off and saw I won, I was extremely happy and surprised.”
Harvey, a store manager who lives in Spring Lake, kept $70,757 after taxes. He said he plans to put his prize money in the bank, according to officials.
It’s not the first time a North Carolina lottery player has scored a second big win.
Earlier this month, officials said a man who split a $4 million prize with his co-worker later hit the jackpot on his own.
And in September, a teacher won $100 the same week her husband bought a scratch-off ticket that was worth much more, McClatchy News reported.
