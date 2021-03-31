Lottery player was basking in his big win — then ‘luck struck again’ in North Carolina

A lottery winner scored another big prize in North Carolina, officials said. N.C. Education Lottery

A man was still celebrating his lottery win when he scored an even bigger prize in North Carolina.

“It was a shock,” winner Henry Harvey II told the N.C. Education Lottery.

Harvey’s first brush with good fortune started earlier this month, when he said he bought a scratch-off ticket worth $5,000.

Then “luck struck again,” this time in the form of a $100,000 prize, lottery officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Harvey got his latest windfall after a trip to a Circle K in Hope Mills, a town in Cumberland County and southwest of downtown Fayetteville. While at the convenience store, he spent $25 on a ticket for the Extreme Cash game, officials said.

“Two weeks ago, I won $5,000 there on a $10 scratch off,” Harvey told the N.C. Education Lottery. “So, this time, when I scratched off and saw I won, I was extremely happy and surprised.”

Harvey, a store manager who lives in Spring Lake, kept $70,757 after taxes. He said he plans to put his prize money in the bank, according to officials.

It’s not the first time a North Carolina lottery player has scored a second big win.

Earlier this month, officials said a man who split a $4 million prize with his co-worker later hit the jackpot on his own.

And in September, a teacher won $100 the same week her husband bought a scratch-off ticket that was worth much more, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.