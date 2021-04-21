Younger people are driving higher positive testing of COVID-19, health official says

The percentage of COVID-19 tests returning positive in North Carolina has increased in recent weeks, and state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said that younger people are driving this increase.

“When we look at the younger age groups ... where we have not had as many folks vaccinated, we’re seeing a higher proportion that test positive,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore, “which is concerning.”

He said those age 18-49, specifically, are testing positive at a higher rate than older groups.

Among the over 2.9 million fully vaccinated in North Carolina, 32.7% are age 18 to 49, though they make up 41.9% of the state’s population.

Nearly 67% are 50 or older, while that age group makes up only 36.1% of the population.

Moore said higher vaccination numbers among younger people would decrease positive testing in those age groups.

“Every person that’s vaccinated is helping to stop the spread,” Moore said.

Among the tests reported Monday, the latest available data, 7% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, DHHS has reported an average of 6.2% of tests as positive per day. That average was 5.2% at the beginning of April.

State health officials have said that the goal is to have the rate at 5% or lower.

Moore said that the positive rate is just one metric the state looks at among many to gauge COVID-19 spread in the state.

“That’s one metric, and we use it in combination with the other metrics that we track to understand what’s going on,” Moore said. “We have to look at the rate of reported cases, and the amount of testing that’s being done, and the percent positivity, and look at those in combination, to really get a clearer sense of the spread of virus.”

He said recent increases though are still concerning, even though numbers are still much lower than January, when positive testing and new cases per day peaked at 17.1% and 8,654 respectively.

“We still are seeing some concerning signs here in North Carolina,” Moore said. “Recognizing that we’ve seen bigger surges elsewhere in the country, it’s just a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated and of continuing to practice those prevention measures that we’ve been emphasizing.”

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday with changes from the day before:

Total cases: 952,529 (+1,963)

952,529 (+1,963) Deaths: 12,480 (+43)

12,480 (+43) Tests: 12,021,825 (+38,528)

12,021,825 (+38,528) People hospitalized due to the virus: 1,168 (-2)

1,168 (-2) COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 285 (-1)

285 (-1) Available ICU beds: 497 (-71)

497 (-71) Available inpatient beds: 4,896 (-423)

4,896 (-423) Patients on ventilators: 924 (+29)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 127 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine doses administered through North Carolina health providers:

First doses arrived: 3,102,650

3,102,650 First doses administered: 2,957,554 (95%)

2,957,554 (95%) Second doses arrived: 2,600,745

2,600,745 Second doses administered: 2,273,275 (87%)

2,273,275 (87%) Single-shot doses arrived: 333,000

333,000 Single-shot doses administered: 200,762 (60%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 692,235

692,235 Second doses administered: 418,748

418,748 Single-shot doses administered: 52,312

52,312 Total doses arrived: 1,727,500

1,727,500 Total doses administered: 1,163,295 (67%)

Overall vaccine statistics reported Wednesday:

Total doses administered: 6,594,886

6,594,886 Number of people fully vaccinated: 2,945,097

2,945,097 Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 37.2%

37.2% Percent of population fully vaccinated: 28.1%

28.1% Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 47.1%

47.1% Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 35.8%

35.8% Percent of population 65 or older who have received at least one dose: 76.9%

76.9% Percent of population 65 or older fully vaccinated: 71%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

0.7% (1.7%) Asian or Pacific Islander: 3.4% (3.5%)

3.4% (3.5%) Black or African American: 16% (23.1%)

16% (23.1%) White: 71.3% (71.7%)

71.3% (71.7%) Other: 5.5%

5.5% Missing or undisclosed: 3.1%

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 4.9% (9.8%)

4.9% (9.8%) Non-Hispanic: 87.4% (90.2%)

87.4% (90.2%) Missing or undisclosed: 7.6%