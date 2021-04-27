This quaint North Carolina suburb is among the best in the country, report finds

One of the nation’s best suburbs to move to is in North Carolina, a new report finds.

Fuquay-Varina, outside of Raleigh, ranks No. 7 on a list of towns with amenities that make them attractive places to settle down, according to results released this month from homes.com.

To come up with the list, the housing research website said it used data from the federal government and other sources to study towns from the U.S. Census Bureau’s list of fastest-growing places. Each location received scores for racial and ethnic diversity, schools, crime, housing costs, home size and remote work environments.

Fast-growing Fuquay-Varina made it to the top of the list after it was named one of the best places for working from home, a category that weighed internet access and other factors.

It wasn’t the only North Carolina suburb to receive a high score in that category. The town of Apex, also southwest of Raleigh, ranked among the top places to work outside the office.

During the coronavirus pandemic, people across the country have been longing for affordable homes with enough room to spread out as they do their jobs from home. Because of those perks, it’s not the first time a North Carolina city has been recognized as a top place to live in the age of COVID-19.

In January, three places in the state — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte — were named among the U.S. cities offering the best work-from-home flexibility, based on pre-pandemic data.

That same month, Raleigh was crowned the “roommate capital” of the nation for giving residents opportunities to have space while saving money.

And in February, another study named Greenville the country’s top destination for young adult renters, as economic and health concerns push people in Generation Z to smaller cities.

In the latest homes.com study, the nation’s top suburb to move to was Westfield, Indiana, near Indianapolis. Rounding out the top five were Forney, Texas; Woodstock, Georgia; Yorkville, Illinois; and Leander, Texas.