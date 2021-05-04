Craving mimosas and French toast? Yelp names two NC brunch spots among best in nation

Two North Carolina brunch spots were named among the best in the United States.

Two North Carolina restaurants are serving up some of the best brunches in the nation, new rankings show.

Abeja’s House Cafe in Asheville and Savorez in Wilmington were named among the top places to grab French toast, mimosas or other mid-morning favorites, according to the restaurant review website Yelp.

The brunch spots also offer biscuits and grits, but they aren’t just sticking to the Southern staples.

Abeja’s House Cafe and Savorez are drawing inspiration from dishes that are popular in parts of Latin America, according to their websites. Between the two brunch menus, you can also find arepas, huevos rancheros and chilaquiles, which are tortilla chips soaked in salsa.

And Yelp users can’t get enough of the food, scoring both restaurants 4.5 stars of 5.

On Thursday, the two eateries received national recognition when they ranked among Yelp’s “Top 100 Brunch Spots in the United States.”

The website said it compiled the list after weighing ratings and reviews for restaurants in its Breakfast and Brunch category. Analysts also capped the list at “three restaurants per metro area” and only included places with Sunday hours to cater to those wanting to enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch.

In Asheville, Abeja’s House Cafe offers healthy meals with a “dedication to nourishing our community’s soul with our food and the warmth of our Mexican family culture,” according to its website. The restaurant bills itself as a breakfast and brunch spot using ingredients that are local, mostly organic and humane toward animals.

“Abeja is Spanish for bee,” the restaurant wrote on its Yelp page. “It is also the name of our family pet, a sweet and intelligent pig with a very particular palate. The name comes from the unlikely friendship of our son and our pig. The two are inseparable, and our unusual family pet speaks to our uniquely caring nature for the humblest of animals.”

In Wilmington, Savorez said the name of its restaurant also has meaning. It’s an “evolution of the Spanish word Sabores, meaning flavors,” according to its website.

“While sourcing locally and staying true to his North Carolinian roots, Chef Sam Cahoon has successfully honed his own style of cooking,” Savorez wrote online. “His beautifully crafted cuisine is his southern take and tribute to Latin flavors.”

Overall, the top-ranking brunch place in the country was Comfort Cafe in San Antonio, Texas.