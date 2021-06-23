North Carolina man found driving with girlfriend’s body in car, Tennessee cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested in Tennessee after police found his girlfriend’s body in the car he was driving.

On Monday, the High Point Police Department in North Carolina launched a welfare investigation for 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado after getting a report that she had been assaulted in the apartment she shared with her boyfriend.

Delgado, who local news outlets identified as a High Point University student, was believed to be dead “as a result of the assault,” and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Michael Louis Cadogan, was identified as the suspect, police say.

Police say Cadogan was driving to Tennessee to get rid of Delgado’s body.

High Point police notified the Carter County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee that Cadogan “may be transporting a body” through the area, which is near the North Carolina state line, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Court documents show Cadogan had contacted a woman he knew through social media and asked her to help him dispose of Delgado’s body and car, WBIR reports.

The woman then contacted police in Tennessee and agreed to meet Cadogan at a marina in Carter County to dump Delgado’s body and car in a lake, WJHL reports based on court records.

A deputy later spotted Cadogan driving near the marina and pulled him over Monday afternoon, WGHP reports.

He was taken into custody, and investigators found Delgado’s body in the car, the sheriff’s office said.

High Point police say they’ve obtained warrants against Cadogan for “first degree murder and felony concealment of death” and that his extradition back to North Carolina will be “coordinated in the near future.”

Cadogan is currently being held in the Carter County Detention Center without bond.

“No further details will be released regarding this investigation at this time,” High Point police said.