Debris found in Albemarle Sound as searchers look for missing helicopter on NC coast

A search is underway for two men who were aboard a helicopter that went missing near the Albemarle Sound on the N.C. Coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard photo

A search is underway in North Carolina’s Albemarle Sound for a helicopter that went missing Monday evening, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Investigators say “a concerned friend” reported losing contact with the Robinson R44 helicopter around 6:40 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Two men were aboard the helicopter, officials said. Their identities have not been released.

“The two men departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport (in Virginia) and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening,” Coast Guard officials said. The craft was last seen “in the vicinity” of the sound.

Debris linked to the aircraft has been found in multiple locations, officials said.

“At 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, a good Samaritan recovered a backpack with personal belongings inside approximately 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River,” Coast Guard officials said.

“At 11:27 a.m., the Jayhawk aircrew discovered helicopter debris in the water approximately 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound.”

The search includes aircraft and boats from the Coast Guard, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Tyrell County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.

Albemarle Sound is one of the state’s longest estuaries and is more than 50 miles wide at points, according to OuterBanks.com. It “borders hundreds of miles of mainland” and is linked to some of the state’s biggest rivers, the site reports.